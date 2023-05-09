Texas Car Crash: Police Charge Suspect With Manslaughter After Eight Killed CCTV Footage

There is a CCTV footage video coming forward related to the Texas car crash. It is said that this crash was planned and intentional but the police are still collecting more evidence related to this crash incident. Now, a video shared about this incident, and this video is spreading like wildfire on the internet and social media platforms. This incident is running at the top of the news and attracts the interest of many people. This news is making a great buzz on the internet and many people are curious to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this crash incident.

As per the reports and information, a total of eight people were killed in a tragic car crash and this crash incident took place outside a migrant shelter in Texas. It is said that the driver made anti-immigrant remarks and now he is being detained by the public. It is shared that seven people passed away and 12 people suffered from major injuries but it is not confirmed yet. The driver is identified as George Alvarex who is 34 years old and he has been charged with the murder of eight people and injuring 10 people with a weapon after this incident.

Texas Car Crash

This incident occurred on the morning of Sunday 7 May 2023 and now various videos are coming out of this incident. The running time of this viral video is around 32 seconds and this video is continuously crossing a large number of views. In this video, it is seen that many people are sitting horizontally outside a migrant shelter in Texas. Suddenly, a car hit them all, and eight people died yet where many are injured in this incident. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

After this crash incident, police began an investigation and this investigation is continuing. The suspect has a lengthy criminal history including multiple assault remarks. This CCTV footage was so terrible that shows how he drive over the people and this camera footage was shared by Texas congressman Henry Cuellar. Seven people are still admitted to the hospital and getting treatment for their injuries. The identity of the victims is not disclosed publicly and there is not much information is coming forward related to this incident.