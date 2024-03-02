Sports

MIA vs ORL Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Lineup Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC Major League Soccer

28 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello sports lovers, Major League Soccer is back and this news is creating a buzz among football lovers who are showing their curiosity to know more about the next matches. The match is set to be played between Inter Miami CF (MIA) and the team will play against Orlando City SC (ORL). Both teams have a lot of fans who are excited for this match. It is set to begin to play at 03:09 am on Sunday 3 March 2024 at Chase Stadium, a rectangle-roof stadium located in Downtown, Phoenix, Arizona. Let us continue the article to know more.

MIA vs ORL Live Score

Reportedly, the league began recently and all the teams have played at least two or three games in this league. At present, the excat details about the previous games of both teams are not available and it is not openly shared. Some sources claim both teams have played two matches and performed their best. It will be the first head-to-head match of both teams in this league and it is determined the match will win the hearts of all the viewers. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform their best until the end of this match.

MIA vs ORL (Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC) Match Details

Match: Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC (MIA vs ORL)
Tournament: Major League Soccer 2024
Date: Sunday, 3rd March 2024
Time: 03:09 AM (IST) – 09:39 PM (GMT)
Venue: Chase Stadium

MIA vs ORL (Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC) Starting 11

Inter Miami CF (MIA) Possible Starting 11 1.Drake Callender, 2. Deandre Yedlin, 3. Sergey Krivtsov, 4. Jordi Alba, 5. Tomas Aviles, 6. Robert Taylor, 7. Sergio Busquets, 8. Diego Gomez, 9. Julian Gressel, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Luis Suarez

Orlando City SC (ORL) Possible Starting 11 1.Pedro Gallese, 2. Robin Jansson, 3. Rodrigo Schlegel, 4. Rafael dos Santos, 5. Kyle Smith, 6. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, 7. Facundo Torres, 8. Cesar Araujo, 9. Wilder Cartagena, 10. Ivan Angulo, 11. Duncan McGuire

This upcoming football match is set to be live telecast on Fancode and some online streaming platforms where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because there are no details about their previous game scores and nothing can be said too early. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear. Fans are cheering for their favorite teams and waiting to explore the match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

