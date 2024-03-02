TOR vs FIO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Torino vs Fiorentina Serie A League

Here, we are back for the football lovers, especially those who were waiting for the next match of Serie A-League 2023. Yes, the league is back with its new match and it is going to be played between the teams: Torino (TOR) and the other team Fiorentina (FIO). Both teams carry a massive number of fans worldwide who ee waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 3 March 2024 at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, a multi-purpose stadium located in Turin, Italy. Let’s discuss more about this upcoming match such as both team players, reports, predictions, previous gameplay performances, scores, and more in this article.

In this league, all the teams are performing well and have played multiple matches to entertain the audience and fans. Both teams have played a total of 26 matches and now, both will play their second face-to-face match in this league. Fiorentina has faced twelve wins, nine losses, or five draws, and the team is ranked in the 7th place on the points table. On the other side, Torino has faced nine wins, nine losses, or nine draws in the last games, and the team is presently ranked in 10th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end.

TOR vs FIO (Torino vs Fiorentina) Match Details

Match: Torino vs Fiorentina (TOR vs FIO)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 3rd March 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

TOR vs FIO Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

TOR vs FIO (Torino vs Fiorentina) Starting 11

Torino (TOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Koffi Djidji, 3. Matteo Lovato, 4. Adam Masina, 5. Samuele Ricci, 6. Valentino Lazaro, 7. Nikola Vlasic, 8. Gvidas Gineitis, 9. Raoul Bellanova, 10. Antonio Sanabria, 11. Duvan Zapata