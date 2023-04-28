Missing: Who Is Mary and Terry Ludtke? What Happened to Oklahoma Mother and Son?

Today we are going to share the news that is coming out. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about them and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about them. Mary and Terry Ludtke are missing, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding them. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to the Oklahoma mother and son. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

This news is gaining attention from the people.

Who Is Mary and Terry Ludtke?

OHP reported Wednesday that 84-year-old Mary Ludtke was missing and was being searched. Mary Ludtke and her son Terry Ludtke were last seen on April 25, 2023, at 1:15 PM in Agra, Oklahoma. According to OHP. Police, Terry kidnapped Mary, who suffers from dementia, from her home without the permission of her power of attorney. The vehicle described is a white 2017 Subaru Crosstrek with license plate JZB301 from Oklahoma. According to authorities, Mary Ludtke is 84 years old, 5’8″, weighs 150 lbs., has grey hair, and has hazel eyes. Terry Ludtke, her son, is 64 years old, 6’6″, and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

The car is a white 2017 Subaru Crosstrek with the license plate JZB301 in Oklahoma. If you encounter these people, contact 9-1-1. The alert has been initiated on behalf of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.