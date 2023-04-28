YouTuber MrBeast Accused of Lying in His Latest Viral YouTube Video With 135M Views!

The breaking news is coming about a YouTuber who lying in his latest viral YouTube video. He lied that, in his latest viral video he got 135 M views in his Youtube video. A well-known YouTuber, MrBeast is from Los Angeles, California. He is now in the eyes of news headlines because he lied. This news is going viral on social media. His viral video is circulating on the web. He has been caught by California police introducing fake content and videos on YouTube. The content he produced to make cost a maximum of $ 1 million. After hearing this news people are in shock. If you want to know in detail so read the full article in detail till the end.

According to the sources, MrBeast is a well-known American YouTuber and Philanthropist. He was born on May 7, 1998. His real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Basically in his YouTube video, he just did expensive stunts. He has over 130 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Further, his Youtube channel ranks as the fourth-most-subscribed on the platforms. He is born into a middle-class family. At the age of 13, he starts posting videos on his YouTube channel. In 2017, he went viral. In 2o17, he got tens of thousands of views in just a few weeks. In his YouTube video, he got more than 10 million views.

YouTuber MrBeast Accused of Lying

His one Youtube video went viral which he titled,’$1 vs $500,000 plane Ticket!.’ This viral video was posted 3 weeks ago. This viral video received 135 million views. Further, his viral video got 4.7 million likes in just a few days. But after receiving more views and likes in huge quantities, it is saying that was not right. People are very curious to know actually what is in her video. Why his video is going viral?

In the MrBeast viral video, people can see how he increased the amount of money on airplanes from cheapest to expensive. First, he starts from a very low price of $a ticket, after that, he gives $1,000 and then $10,000. MrBeast continuously increases the price of airplane tickets. From cheapest to most expensive. In the end, he buys the most expensive airplane ticket which was cost $500,000. You can also see his friend in his viral video named Chris Tyson and Karl Jacobs. According to the @bolo accused statements, Mrbeast lying in his viral video. He just paid $1 for the flight. Further, they added that he only paid more than $1, or maybe he flew free of cost because he is a very popular YouTuber. But let us tell you that is fake news. He really paid to fly in the airplane. All of the costs were correct.