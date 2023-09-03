Moto G84 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Check Price in India, Specifications and Mor

The Motorola Company announced the launch date of Moto G84 5G in India. On 8, September 2023, Friday this model became available on both online and offline platforms which is very great news for all Motorola users who are waiting for the new version. Ahead of the launch, the landing page for the Moto G84 5G is now live on Flipkart. The listing has revealed details about its design, display, chipset, camera, and battery. Last year, the G82 was introduced with a price tag of Rs 21,499. But this model is available at a lower price of Rs 19,999, which makes it a value of money for the consumer. Continue to read the whole article.

Elevate style with a range of stunning colors like Viva Magenta, Marshmallow Blue, and Midnight Blue. The vibrant Moto G84 5G stands out in its Viva Magenta special vegan leather material, while the Midnight blue in its 3D premium PMMA Acrylic Glass finish looks exquisite. Feel the soft, premium touch of the vegan leather finish on the Pantone, Viva Magenta. Time to flaunt your style and stand out from the crowd. Entertainment on a 16.6 cm pOLED FHD+ Display that has deeper blacks, and vibrant colours. Enjoy smoother scrolling, video, and content on the display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The cinematic Billion Colour 10-bit Display with DCI-P3 and HDR10+ works its magic to bring every moment to life.

Moto G84 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery

The contains Snapdragon 695 chipset-powered device will arrive with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 13 and have Motorola's MyUX interface on top. The company confirmed that users will get the Android 14 update and three years of security updates. The device supports 14 5G bands and features a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It is also loaded with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atoms and Moto Spatial Sound. With an IP54 rating, the phone is resistant to dust and splashes.

The company provides business-grade security with ThinkShield for Mobile and with Moto Secure, effortlessly manage network security, control app permissions, and safeguard sensitive data in a secret folder. Ensure a secure device with Moto Secure's comprehensive protection against potential threats. It's a 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel Rear Camera with a 16-megapixel Front Camera. Inside the box are lots of things such as a Handset, TurboPower 33w Charger, USB Type-C Cable, SIM tool, Protective Cover, and some guides to define its all features. All things are provided by the company at a very low price.