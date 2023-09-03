Sports

LYN vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

10 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today we are back with a piece of superb news for the football lovers that Ligue 1 is going to play thier next match. This match is set to be played between two teams Lyon (LYN) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are showing thier curiosity to know more about this upcoming match. This match is fixed to begin at 12:15 am on Monday 4 September 2023 and it is going to be played at Groupama Stadium. In this article, we are going to share all the details about this upcoming match such as both teams previous performances and also about the points table.

LYN vs PSG Live Score

Both teams had played various head-to-head matches but this time, they going to play their first head-to-head match of this tournament. Lyon had played 3 matches in which they faced one draw and two losses. This team is currently ranked in the 16th place of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain had also played 3 matches and faced one victory, one draw or loss in this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 9th place in the points table of this tournament.

LYN vs PSG (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain
Tournament: Ligue 1
Date: Monday 4 September 2023
Time: 12:15 AM (IST)
Venue: Groupama Stadium

LYN vs PSG (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Lyon (LYN) Possible Starting 11 1.Remy Riou, 2. Sinaly Diomande, 3. Achraf Laaziri, 4. Nicolas Tagliafico, 5. Sael Kumbedi, 6. Rayan Cherki, 7. Maxence Caqueret, 8. Corentin Tolisso, 9. Ainsley Maitland Niles, 10. Amin Sarr, 11. Mama Balde

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Danilo Pereira, 3. Achraf Hakimi, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Milan Skriniar, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Warren Zaire-Emery, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Manuel Ugarte, 10. Marco Asensio, 11. Goncalo Ramos

As per the exclusive reports, both teams are very excited to play this match and give their best in this match which makes the match more interesting. This match will be live telecast on Fancode and some sites where the fans can enjoy this match. Presently, no player has any minor or major injury and every player is ready for this match. There are no reports of rain on the match day and the weather is also beautiful on the match day which makes the more interesting. It is confirmed that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and the viewers. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on sports and the latest news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Replica Rolex has equipped these replica rolex watches with a classic Oyster bracelet that is fully brushed stainless steel.