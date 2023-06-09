Multi-Vehicle Crash: Bus Plowing Into Stopped Traffic in Deadly Mississauga

There is a video shared related to the Multi-vehicle crash incident that took place in the north end of Mississauga. Yes, you heard right it is said that a total of eight-vehicle crashes in north Mississauga, and this crash incident news is running in the trends of the news channels. The video of this terrible crash incident also surfaced showing the Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured. Now, this crash news is creating a great storm and attracting the interest of many people. Let’s continue this article and know more about this crash.

As per the exclusive reports, this crash incident took place at around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday morning 8 June 2023 on the westbound lanes of Derry Road near Redwood Road. In this crash incident, one person died, and at least eight were injured. It happened in the area of Derry and Rexwood roads, just west of Highway 427. After this crash incident, the police began an investigation and the paramedics also arrived at the incident scene. Swipe up this article and read continue to know more about the viral video.

Multi-Vehicle Crash

This video shows a terrible crash and it is crossing a large number of views on the internet sites. This video was captured by a transport truck. In this video, a blue MiWay bus is seen on the left lane ramming through the rear of an SUV, violently pushing it forward into another SUV and a taxi, and it looks like a chain reaction accident. The dead individual is identified as the woman who died at the incident scene. The vehicle slammed into a white SUV and a dump truck on the center lane after being pushed by the blue bus.

In a report, the driver of the transport truck Simranjeet Singh shared that the bus didn’t stop and the bus was supposed to be parallel with me. A total of nine people were taken to the hospital after being involved in this crash and one passed away while the other eight are getting treatment for thier injuries at the hospital. Of the eight injured people, two are suffering from major injuries, and the other six were taken to several local hospitals with minor injuries. The police are ongoing the investigation but not much information has been revealed yet. We will update our article after getting more information and details. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.