Mumbai Doctor Loses Rs 1.40 Lakh to Online Fraud While Ordering Samosas

Doctor Duped of Rs 1.40 Lakh in an Online Scam. In an unfortunate incident that highlights the dangers of online fraud, a 27-year-old doctor from the renowned civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai recently fell victim to a scam while placing an order for samosas from a popular eatery in Sion. The incident occurred on Saturday between 8.30 am to 10.30 am, leaving the doctor duped of a substantial sum of Rs 1.40 lakh. This article aims to shed light on the details of the incident, the modus operandi employed by the scammers, and the subsequent actions taken by the authorities. Stay connected to know more.

The doctor, along with his colleagues, had planned a picnic at Karjat and decided to order 25 plates of samosas for the journey. To facilitate the order, the doctor located the eatery’s number online and made a call. The person on the other end instructed the doctor to make an advance payment of Rs 1,500. Subsequently, the doctor received a Whatsapp message confirming the order and providing a bank account number for the online money transfer. Without suspecting any foul play, the doctor sent the requested amount. To process the payment, the scammer requested the doctor to create a transaction ID. Unaware of the deceptive ploy, the doctor followed the instructions and unknowingly fell into the trap.

Mumbai Doctor Loses Rs 1.40 Lakh to Online Fraud

As a result, the doctor lost Rs 28,807 in the initial transaction, and subsequently, an alarming sum of Rs 1.40 lakh cumulatively. The exact technique utilized by the scammers remains undisclosed, making it difficult for the victims to identify the moment they were conned. After falling victim to the online scam, the doctor promptly lodged a complaint with the authorities. As a consequence, a case has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Such measures are crucial in tackling the rising incidents of cybercrime and ensuring a safe online environment for individuals.

This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of online scams and the need for increased vigilance. As individuals, it is essential to exercise caution while transacting online and adopt necessary preventive measures to safeguard personal and financial information. Law enforcement agencies should collaborate with technology experts to invest in robust cybersecurity infrastructure and educate the public about potential online threats. By staying informed and adopting best practices, we can collectively combat cybercrime. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.