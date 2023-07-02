Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Release Date, Time, and Where To Watch

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch series. A very highly anticipated and much-awaited Mushoku Tensei is all set to entertain its fans with another season. It is a Japanese light novel series by Rifujin na Magonnote and illustrated by Shirotaka. This series is very famous and fans love to see this series. This series have completed its first season and it was very interesting and entertaining. Now fans have been waiting for season 2 and they are curious to know about the release date of season 2 of Mushoku Tensei. Here we have more information about the series and we will share it with you in this article.

Mushoku Tense is a much-waited series now all the fans are super excited about season 2 because they know that it will be very special and amazing. Anime lovers recently bid farewell to some hugely famous shows, including the likes of Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and more. But, there are still many popular anime shows returning in July. July Month is one of the best series Mushoku Tensei is back with its season 2. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the series.

Mushoku Tensei is about to jobless and hopeless man who dies after having a sad and withdrawn life and metempsychosis in a fantasy world while keeping his memories, determined to enjoy his new life without regrets under the name Rudeus Greyrat. If we talk about the first season then it was very entertaining and 23 episodes are already available in the first season and you can watch the story also with the release of the new season. You are on the right page for more information about the series and we will share it with you in this article.

All the makers of the series are all set to entertain their fans. Mushoku Tensei season 2 is going to be released on 2 July 2023, Sunday. The series will follow a weekly released schedule. In Japan, local networks like KBS, Tokyo MX, BS11, and SUN will release a new episode every week. Here's the timing for various locations around the world: Pacific Time: 8:00 AM, Mountain Time: 9:00 AM, Central Time: 10:00 AM, Eastern Time: 11:00 AM, British Time: 4:00 PM, European Time: 5:00 PM and Indian Time:8:30 PM. You will witness the release of 12 and 13 episodes, each per week.