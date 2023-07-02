TOL vs NEC Dream11 Prediction: Toaday’s Match Prediction

Hello, all the football match loves, here we are sharing exciting news for you that a very well-known and amazing Mexican League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Toluca vs Necaxa. Both teams have amazing players and they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans are super keen to know about the match as they will support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the TOL vs NEC match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that fans are very excited about the match. Now they are waiting for this much-awaited match. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. This match will be very enjoyable and entertaining. The Mexican League match between Toluca vs Necaxa will be played at Estadio Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all football lovers are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other detail of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Toluca (TOL) vs Necaxa (NEC)

League: Mexican League

Date: 2nd July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico

Toluca (TOL) Possible Playing 11:1.Tiago Volpi, 2. Valber Huerta, 3. Andres Mosquera, 4. Brian Garcia, 5. Abraham Villegas, 6. Claudio Baeza, 7. Marcel Ruiz, 8. Jean Meneses, 9. Fernando Navarro, 10. Maximiliano Araujo, 11. Edgar-Ivan Lopez

Necaxa (NEC) Possible Playing 11: 1.Raul Gudino, 2. Roman Torres-I, 3. Agustin Oliveros, 4. Fabricio Formiliano, 5. Alexis Pena, 6. Vicente Poggi, 7. Heriberto De Jesus, 8. Bryan Garnica, 9. Jose Joaquin Esquivel, 10. Ricardo Monreal, 11. Facundo Batista

Match Prediction: As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be held between Toluca vs Necaxa on 2nd July 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match details. The TOL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches and the NEC team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches. It is very hard to say which team will win the match as both teams are powerful.