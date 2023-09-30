MW vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction: Today’s Match Tausif Darji vs Santhosh Mani Details

Kuwait T10 Emerging League is going to play thier next cricket match and this match is fixed to be played between Mumbai Warriors (MW) and Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC). This upcoming football match will begin at 10:30 pm on Saturday 30 September 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world and many are waiting to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. Let us know the complete information about this cricket match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams gave their best in this tournament and now going to play their next head-to-head match of this tournament. Fans expect that this upcoming match will be most liked and it will be fully enjoyed by them. Both of the teams played two matches in this tournament but they both faced unwell responses in this league. Both teams lost their previous two matches and now going to play a head-to-head match. Both teams have strong and active players in thier team they will give thier best.

MW vs KUCC Match Details

Match: Mumbai Warriors vs Karavali United Cricket Club (MW vs KUCC)

Tournament: Kuwait T10 Emerging League

Date: Saturday, 30th September 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait

MW vs KUCC Playing 11

Mumbai Warriors (MW) Possible Playing 11 1.Tausif Darji(WK)(C), 2. Santhosh Mani, 3. Adib Burud, 4. Rizwan Soge, 5. Ibrahim Nakwaji, 6. Junaid Arai, 7. Ghoush Mohammad, 8. Adil Fakih, 9. Sakib Darji, 10. Vaibhav Hadavale, 11. Zaheer Sogay