CAY vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Today’s Match Cayman Islands vs Panama Match Details

This match is fixed to be played between two teams: the Cayman Islands (CAY) and another team is Panama (PAN). This upcoming cricket match is fully set to begin at 10:30 pm on Saturday 30 September 2023 this match is going to take place at White Hill Field located in Sandys Parish, Hamilton, Bermuda.

If we talk about the points table then both teams had played a total of four matches in this league and gave their best. The Cayman Islands has faced three wins and one loss in this league. They have 6 points and this team is ranked on the 2nd place of the points table. On the other hand, Panama has faced one win, and three losses in this league. They have only two points and are ranked in the 3rd place on the points table.

CAY vs PAN Match Details

Match: Cayman Islands vs Panama (CAY vs PAN)

Tournament: ICC Mens T20 WC Americas Final League

Date: Saturday, 30th September 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

CAY vs PAN Match Venue: White Hill Field, Sandys Parish, Hamilton, Bermuda

CAY vs PAN (Cayman Islands vs Panama) Playing 11

Cayman Islands (CAY) Possible Playing 11 1.Ramon Sealy(WK)(C), 2. Paul Chin(WK), 3. Brian Corbin, 4. Sacha DeAlwis, 5. Patrick Heron, 6. Paul Manning, 7. Troy Taylor, 8. Alistair Ifill, 9. Conroy Wright, 10. Alessandro Morris, 11. Kevon Bazil

Panama (PAN) Possible Playing 11 1.Anilkumar Natubhai(WK), 2. Abdullah Bhoola, 3. Mohmad Sohel Patel, 4. Rahul Ahir, 5. Faizan Patel, 6. Mahmud Jasat, 7. Abdullah Jasat, 8. Yusuf Ebrahim Akalwaya, 9. Khengarbhai Ahir, 10. Ibrahim Bhana, 11. Sohilkumar Ahir

This amazing cricket match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Both of the teams gave their best in the previous matches which made the prediction quite hard and nothing can be said too early. According to the reports, The weather is good on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury.