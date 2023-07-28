Narayanpet Crash: Two killed, One Injured in Road Accident CCTV Footage Video

Here we are going to share another road accident news. This news is coming out from Andhra Pradesh. In this accident, two people died and another was injured very badly. According to the report, they were traveling from the car and the car was hit by a truck from behind the car. This accident is happened at “GUDIGANDLA” village at ” MAKTHAL MANDAL” here on Thursday morning. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The victims were identified as Basha and SHIKOOR natives of SATTENNAPALLI MANDAL of PALNADU district, Andhra Pradesh. The injured person Venkat Rao has been shifted to the Government General Hospital, MAHABUBNAGAR. The incident occurred when the car in which the trio was traveling hit a truck from behind while overtaking it. The trio were returning from Goa towards Hyderabad. Such was the impact of the crash that the car got stuck in the rear portion of the truck and was dragged for nearly half a kilometer, according to reports.

When other road users saw this overtook the truck and alerted the driver about the accident and ensured the truck stopped. The truck driver ran away from the spot. Car driver Prashanth sustained minor injuries.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing.