Why Was Jub Jub Arrested Again? What Happened to Jib Jub? Accident Update

Recently the Jub Jub name has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platfroms because of arrest news. As per the report, Jub Jub is a very famous South African hip-hop artist.

Molemo Katleho Maarohanye is a very well-known South Africa Media personality who is a thriving hip hop artist and television of popular shows such as Uyajola 9/9, you Promised to Marry Me and Uthando Noxolo which comes on Mojalove Channel 157. He was born on 29 June 1980. He is a child star who was founded in 1991 when he partook in a popular Coca-Cola TV advertisement that featured soccer legend Doctor Khumalo. He presented several other TV shows including Jam Elle, Channel O and Selimathunzi. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Jub Jub Arrested Again?

As per the report, he and his partner Themba Shabalala engaged in drag racing under the persuasion of drugs on a public road near a school on March 8, 2010, resulting in a serious crash. Two more children who survived with brain damage were among the four who passed away. Both were given 25-year prison terms on 5 December for attempted murder, murder, and three other offences. On 7 February 2014, an attraction was heard. A high court in Johannesburg changed Jub Jub and Tshabalala’s killing verdict from guilty to guilty on October 8, 2014. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, is a singer and television host. He was arrested and charged on Thursday with rape, assault, and attempted murder. Following turning himself in to the police earlier in the day, Maarohanye made an arrival at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday in the late afternoon. According to Gauteng police representative Lieutenant-Colonel Mwela Massondo, Marohane was processed at Brixton Police Station. The presenter of Uyajola on 9/9 received R10,000 bail. The case was postponed until 24 August.