NEW vs BHA Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the popular Premier League is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now they are also ready to face each other. Fans are very keen to know about the match details as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the NEW vs BHA match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that all the fans are very excited about the match. Because they want to support their favorite team in the match if anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Newcastle United is set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in TATA IPL at St. James’ Park (Newcastle upon Tyne). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance to rain during the match. Now all the fans are keen to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

NEW vs BHA Live Score

Match Details

Team: Newcastle United (NEW) vs Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA)

League: Premier League

Date: 19 May 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 12:00 AM

Venue: St. James’ Park (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Playing 11:1. C. Wilson,2. M. Almirón,3. A. Isak, 4. J. Murphy,5. J. Willock, 6. Bruno Guimarães,7. K. Trippier, 8.F. Schär, 9. S. Longstaff,10. Joelinton,11. M. Targett

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) Possible Playing 11:1. P. Groß, 2. S. March, 3. P. Estupiñán, 4. K. Mitoma, 5. D. Welbeck,6. E. Ferguson, 7. J. Enciso, 8. M. Caicedo, 9. A. Mac Allister, 10. J. Veltman, 11. J. Steele

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion on 19 May 2023 at 12:00 am at St. James’ Park (Newcastle upon Tyne). The NEW team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and the BHA team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The NEW team has more chances to win the match against BHA. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.