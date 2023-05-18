FEN vs TRB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Turkish League Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor

Hello football lovers, here we going to talk about a superb match which is going to be played between Fenerbahce (FEN) vs Trabzonspor (TRB). This is the next match of the Turkish League and this match is fixed to be played at Sukru Saracoglu football stadium. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 10:30 pm on Thursday 18 May 2023. Both teams contain a large number of fans in this world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this upcoming football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the hearts of their fans. Fenerbahce had played a total of 17 matches in which they faced 11 wins, 4 losses, or 2 draws, and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Trabzonspor had played a total of 18 matches in which this team faced 9 wins, 4 losses, and 5 draws and is currently in the 6th place of the points table in this tournament. Every player will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

FEN vs TRB (Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor) Match Details

Match: Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspo

Tournament: Turkish League

Date: Thursday, 18 May 2023

Time: 10:30 pm

Venue: Sukru Saracoglu

FEN vs TRB (Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor) Starting 11

Fenerbahçe (FEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Irfan Can Egribayat, 2. Ferdi Kadioglu, 3. Attila Szalai, 4. Ezgjan Alioski, 5. Samet Akaydin, 6. Mert Yandas, 7. Ismail Yuksek, 8. Arda Guler, 9. Emre Mor, 10. Enner Valencia, 11. Michy Batshuayi