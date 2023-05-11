Nokia C22 Launched in India With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC, Specifications and More

Nokia C22 With Octa-Core Unisos SoC, Android 13 Edition launched in the Indian market. The launching news of this phone is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet sites and many people are sharing their reactions to the release of this phone. It is a good and great time for those who are wanting to buy and new phone. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this phone and are curious to know more about this topic, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this phone.

As per the exclusive news and information, it is beginning to sell at the price tag of Rs. 7,999 in India. It was launched on Thursday 11 May 2023 in Indian markets and the sale of this phone began to sell in February 2023 unveiled globally. This phone is available in two variants and in three superb-looking colors. This phone is called the “perfect blend of affordability and performance” by HMD Global which is the parent company of Nokia. It comes with an IP52 rating and there is a display of 2.5D or a strong metal chassis in a sturdy polycarbonate unibody design. Scroll down to know more about this phone.

Nokia C22 Launched in India

This phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB ROM of inbuilt storage. It is backed by an unspecified battery unit with a charging support of 10W. This phone starts to sell at Rs. 7,999 and it is available in Charcoal, Purple, and Sand color options in India. It has a storage of 2GB RAM and 64GB ROM and one more phone is also available in a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at Rs. 8,499. It features a screen of 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display and has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

There is a camera and a flashlight on this phone. The best offer of this phone is its price which is too low and many people can easily afford this phone.