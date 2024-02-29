Northeast Shelby County Accident: Woman killed in Fiery Crash With Tractor Trailer

A 24-year-old woman lost her life after involving in a fatal crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the passing of a woman who was involved in a crash. This crash news has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the web. People are coming on the internet and looking for the identification of the victim. As per the details, it was a fiery crash with a tractor-trailer. Most of the people lost their lives after becoming part of the accident. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The Tennesse Highway Patrol confirmed the identification of the victim who lost her life in this fatal crash. The victim is identified as 24-year-old Jessica Carlton. The tragedy took place at the intersection of Mudville Road and Austin Peay Highway which is located in northeastern Shelby County at nearly 2:30 PM. The woman Jessica Carlton was killed on the crash day on February 27, 2024. After the investigation, it was found that it was a three-vehicle crash, and a tractor-trailer was also involved. The details about the Tuesday crash have been confirmed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Learn more in the next section.

Northeast Shelby County Accident

According to the Shelby County Fire, a car was damaged and caught fire while a person was also trapped in it. As per the initial investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Austin Peay Highway. The other vehicle Ford Expedition was travelling north on the Highway. On the other side, the 24-year-old victim was driving to the east on Mudville Rd. in a Chevrolet Colorado. The woman was trying to take a turn but just then the tractor-trailer collided with her car door which caused a fatal crash. In this incident, the 24-year-old woman, Jessica Carlton passed away. Scroll down the page.

The vehicle of the late woman caught fire in which she was injured. There were 4 four traveling in the tractor-trailer who were safe. There were two people, a 4-year-old child and an adult who had not suffered from any injuries. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old woman was killed after her car caught fire. The authority informed the victim to her family members. The incident left the whole community shocked and in disbelief. Overall, the incident tells us how life is sudden. The beautiful day of Jessica turned into a nightmare after involving in the crash. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.