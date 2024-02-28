INT vs ATN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Atalanta Serie A League

It is reported that the Serie A League 2023 is going to play their next football match and this news is making a buzz among the fans and football lovers. The match is set to be played between the teams; Internazionale (INT) and the team will play against Atlanta (ATN) at San Siro, a UEFA category four stadium. Both teams have a massive number of fans worldwide who are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. The match will begin at 01:15 am on Thursday 29 February 2024 at San Siro. Let us discuss more about the upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous game performances, prediction, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in the last matches and received good responses from the viewers and have played a total of 24 matches in this league. Both teams gave their best and are now going to play their second head-to-head match in this league. According to the sources, Internazionale has faced twenty wins, one loss, or three draws in the last matches, and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Atalanta has faced fourteen wins, seven losses, or three draws and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table.

INT vs ATN (Internazionale vs Atalanta) Match Details

Match: Internazionale vs Atalanta (INT vs ATN)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Thursday, 29th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: San Siro

INT vs ATN (Internazionale vs Atalanta) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Emil Audero, 2. Stefan De Vrij, 3. Yann Bisseck, 4. Denzel Dumfries, 5. Federico Dimarco, 6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 7. Kristjan Asllani, 8. Davide Frattesi, 9. Carlos Augusto, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram