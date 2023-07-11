Nothing Phone (2) Launch Today: Check Full Specifications, Features, Price in India

In this article, we are going to share very interesting news which is about a launch. People are very excited when they heard the news of the launch because they waited for this launch for so much time. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched at a price of around Rs. 30,000 at launch, but the phone 2 is going to be a premium offering. Here is a look at everything we know about the Nothing Phone 2 yet. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that, the entire world gets to know about this launch news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment this launch news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for this launch news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new Nothing Phone launch news. As readers like to know more about this launch news. Keep following the article to know more about this launch news.

The Phone 2 is expected to come with a large battery capacity when compared to the Phone 1. It will be backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Phone is said to ship with C Type of charging cable and not the adapter, as is the case with Phone 1. The Nothing Phone 2 is said to include a 50-megapixel dual camera setup with better turning. Another report suggests that the Phone 2 will get a 32-megapixel selfie camera based on the Sony IMX615 sensor. Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch in India and globally tonight. The launch event will be streamed live on Nothing’s YouTube channel, social media handles, and also on official websites. It will begin at 8:30 Pm IST. There is much more to tell you about the news which you will find in the next part of the article.

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched at a price of around Rs 30,000 at launch, but the Phone 2 is going to be a premium offering. This is because of the top-notch hardware that will run the Phone 2. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the price of the Nothing Phone 2 will be announced at the launch tonight.

Nothing Phone (2) Launch Today