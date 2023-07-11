Two Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi in Suspected Gang War, Latest News and Photos

Two were shot dead in northeast Delhi in a suspected gang war recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news through this article.

The bodies of Bablu and Pradeep were found 300 meters from each other in northeast Delhi’s welcome area. Police suspected that the shooting occurred due to a gang war. A case of murder was registered. Two people were shot dead in northeast Delhi’s welcome area in the wee hours of Tuesday as police suspected a gang war behind the incident. The deceased Bablu and Pradeep both aged about 40 years, were daily wage labourers. Police found the bodies lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and were located 300 meters from each other. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Two Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi

Bablu and Pradeep were rushed to the GTB Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Police received information about the shooting around 2: 15 am, following which they rushed to the scene. They recovered two empty 9 mm Bullet shells near the bodies on the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Bablu was shot twice once in the chest and in the lower abdomen while Pradeep was shot twice in the stomach. Both of them died on the spot. They knew each other and were probably together at the time of the incident, police said. Police were suspecting that the double murder took place due to mutual enmity. A case of murder was registered in the matter. Several police teams were formed to probe into the incident. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to them and sending prayers to them so that they may rest in peace. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.