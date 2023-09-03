Oakley: Police Arrest 27-year-old Brentwood High School Staff Member Charges Explained!

Recently, the authorities arrested a 27-year-old man from Oakley who had previously received a trespass admonishment to stay away from the school campus and now his arrest news is making headlines on the news and internet sites. This news attracts the attention of many who are continuously hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. He was a former Brentwood High School staff member at the football game and now his arrest news is creating buzz. Let’s continue this article and know what is the reason behind his arrest and more about himself in this article, so read it completely.

According to the reports, a 27-year-old former staff member was arrested by the Police at a Heritage High School football game Friday evening in Brentwood. He is identified as Carlos Hurtado and he had previously received a trespass admonishment to stay away from the school campus. It is also shared that he had been banned from Heritage High School grounds. The reason behind why he was banned from the grounds is still unknown. Our sources are on the way to gain the details of his ban from the grounds. Scroll down this article to know more about this incident.

Police Arrest Former Brentwood High School Staff Member

Police authorities of the Brentwood department shared that they were alerted by the principal at about 7:25 p.m. on friends and immediately reached the incident scene. The suspect fled on foot to escape from the officer but he was tackled by bystanders who were at the football stadium. After getting arrested by the authorities, he was taken into custody for allegedly disrupting a school activity, obstruction, and trespassing. Later, he was sent to the Martinez Detention Facility. Currently, it is not clear that hy he was terminated and banned from the school campus to visit there.

After getting arrested by the authorities, he was taken into custody for allegedly disrupting a school activity, obstruction, and trespassing. Later, he was sent to the Martinez Detention Facility. Currently, it is not clear that why he was terminated and banned from the school campus to visit there.