Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her Close Bond With fellow LSU Gymnast Sierra Ballard

The camaraderie between TikTok sensation Olivia Dunne and her fellow LSU gymnast Sierra Ballard is notable. Now in their Junior year, they've forged a robust connection through participation in the LSU Gymnastics Accelerator program and as members of the LSU Tigers gymnastics team. In a recent Snapchat story, Olivia Dunne shared a playful moment where Sierra Ballard affectionately dubbed her "The Grinch." The atmosphere was filled with joy as the two, along with other friends including Sav Schoenherr, Alena Arenas, and Chase Brock, exuded elegance during the gathering.

Olivia showcased her style by donning a white miniskirt paired with a red top, later switching to a pair of striped pants. Dunne, a prominent figure in the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) community and a gymnast representing LSU, leveraged her achievements to inspire her fellow Tigers. “I’ve been lucky to have various opportunities through NIL and gained experience, which might be unfamiliar to other athletes initially,” Dunne shared with PEOPLE Magazine. With an extensive social media following exceeding 15 million and a firmly established brand, Olivia Dunne’s achievements in the NIL market have garnered national recognition.

Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her Close Bond

Valued at an estimated $3.5 million, her impact extends beyond personal endeavors. Expressing her excitement, she stated, “I am thrilled for one final opportunity to make it my best yet. This has never been achieved at LSU before, marking unprecedented territory for LSU gymnastics.” Ever since disclosing their relationship, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes consistently captivate fans with each new update.

This dynamic couple enjoys sharing charming moments with their followers and is frequently seen together. However, Skenes might experience a chilly Christmas as the gymnast hinted at choosing a different Santa, as revealed on her Snapchat. Dunne posted a selfie, presumably from a party, featuring herself and fellow LSU gymnast Chase Brock, affectionately referring to Brock as her “Santa” with the caption, “Christmas, @chasebrock.” Teammates at LSU, Dunne and Brock share a close friendship. Notably, Brock earned a spot on the 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll following an impressive vault performance.