One Killed in Two-Car Accident in Concord, CCTV Video Footage

The incident of the collision of two cars in Concord is making a lot of headlines on the internet and this news has also become a topic of discussion for the people. According to sources, we have learned that a collision between two vehicles occurred Sunday morning on southbound Highway 242 abreast Concord. As soon as the news of this accident reached the police, realizing the gravity of the situation, they started their investigation on this matter. Police said the incident was a horrific incident that had a negative impact on the community.

One Killed in Two-Car Accident in Concord

During their investigation of this accident, the police shared some heart-wrenching facts. Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning on southbound Highway 242 abreast Concord around 7:36 a.m. It occurred south of Clayton Road. In this accident, there was a terrible collision between a BMW SUV and a Ford auto. The collision proved to be so bad that the vehicles that were victims of this accident were badly damaged. The driver of the Ford was badly injured in this accident. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital on time for his treatment, from where his treatment is continuing.

On the other hand, the person who was sleeping on the spot was arrested by the police. The police have continued their investigation on this matter and are making every successful effort to collect some evidence and evidence related to this incident. The police will soon be successful in solving this incident. The police have informed the victim's family about the incident and his injuries. However, police have not revealed the identities of the victims.