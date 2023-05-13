OnePlus Nord 3 Could Launch in India Full Specification and Features Images

It is expected that OnePlus Nord 3 will be launched in India soon and this news is gathering so much attention on the internet’s official sites. There are many pictures also circulating on social media sites and many users are sharing their reactions to the launch of this phone. It is good news and a great chance for those customers who want to buy a new phone. Many people are curious and hit the search engine to know more about this new phone. In this article, we shared the complete information related to this phone such as some important points, price, features, launching, and more.

As per the exclusive sources and information, the exact date of launch of this phone is not clear but it is confirmed that it will be launched in India soon. The news of the phone’s launch is coming out when this phone was spotted on internet sites. It is also shared that this phone begins to sell at Rs. 30,000 and this is a 5G phone. It is spotted on many sites and now receiving so much attention from the netizens. This phone is spotted on the official website but the day or date of release is not announced yet. Scroll down to know more.

OnePlus Nord 3 Could Launch in India

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot on his official Twitter account after spotting this phone’s name in the source of the website. It is also confirmed that the launching of this phone in India is soon and this is not surprising because this device has already been seen on the BIS certificate website where it is also determined that it is on the way to release in the Indian market. Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar also claimed that this phone will be available in India within just 6 to 8 weeks. The phone targets a price under Rs. 30,000.

One plus Nord 3's pictures are now running in the trends of the internet sites and social media users are sharing their responses to this phone. Different users share their different kinds of reactions to this device and this news is making a great buzz on the internet. It is shared that this phone would be easy to buy both online and offline mediums. The exact information about this phone is not shared but it is confirmed this model will be most liked by people.