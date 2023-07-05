OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Specs and Features

The good news is coming for the OnePlus device users, the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 is going to launch in India. The OnePlus Company is going to launch devices in India today. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is circulating all around the internet. People are searching for this news. People want to know the date, time, price, and features of the OnePlus Nord3, Nord CE 3 India. There are many questions are raised after coming to this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The breaking news is coming that OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 is going to launch in India. The launch date is July 5, 2023. This is the First Nord smartphone. It has coming with a 16GB RAM configuration. Further, not only this OnePlus Bud 2R true wireless earbuds also going to launch today in India. There are all three devices are going to launch in India at 7:00 p.m. People are really liking the new features of OnePlus. The earbuds are under its Nord series. It is going to launch at 7:00 PM IST at the Nord Summer.

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 India Launch Today

The good news is also that people can see the live stream of the launch on July 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM. People can watch on OnePlus’ official YouTube channel. The leader of OnePlus company also updated the people after posting live updates. They are updating people from time to time. People can watch today’s update on the India Tech website. People can get all important information from this news website. People also can read Nord 3 reviews. The company revealed the features of the upcoming device of OnePlus. There are three devices that are going to launch as OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and OnePlus Bud 2R.

If we talk about the features and specifications of the Nord 3 so the company is introducing the distinct OnePlus Slider. This is created for the users so they can manage audio and voice modes. It has a flat display. Further, the company is also offering a 120 Hz refresh rate. The company is also offering color options for users. These two color options have been for the users. There are Grey and Misty Green colors Tempest. It has a triple-camera system. If we talk about the Nord CE3, it has featured 5, a 000mAH battery. It has carried 120Hz AMOLED display. It has an Aqua Surge color option. The Nord Buds 2R design is the same as the original Nord Buds. It has 12.4mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3. The charging powers of Nord Buds 2R is very excellent.