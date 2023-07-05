Who is Kimbrady Carriker? Suspect Behind Philadelphia Mass Shooting That Left Five Dead Identified

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that the gunman has been arrested for killing five men in a shocking incident. The police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker. This tragic mass shooting incident happened in Philadelphia on 4 July 2023, Tuesday. The suspect killed five men. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, this news is making headlines on the internet and news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about whole information about the news. In this article, we will give you complete details about the news.

As we already mentioned that this horrible accident took place in the Kingsessing neighborhood. But currently, there is not much information about the suspect as it has been not revealed yet. On the basis of the report, 40 years old guy who murdered four men on the street and then went on to fatally shoot a fifth man inside a house was armed with a pistol, rifle, extra magazines, and a police scanner. It is a very shocking incident no one thought that it would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Kimbrady Carriker?

Reportedly, police have identified the killed victims as 59-year-old man Ralph Moralis, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Daujan Brown, 15, Dymir Stanton, 29, and Joseph Wamah, Jr 31. According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Carriker, who had no relation to the victims, surrendered in an alley after being chased by police for many blocks. The gunman’s Facebook page featured posts supporting Black Lives Matter. In March, he shared pictures of himself with his hair braided, a bra, earrings, and wearing a women’s top. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, his old roommate, Tine Rosette who is 49 years old stated "she did not even know he had a gun" because she was totally shocked when he heard about this tragic accident. She tells the gunman is "really smart, creative and clever" and someone who had a love for computers. However, she also stated Carriker had "an aggressive approach to some things in life."