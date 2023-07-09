OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Check Specifications and Price in India and More

Here we are going to share news of the launch. The OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro are priced under Rs. 40,000 in India. Recently the news of the launch is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched the Nord 3 with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset comes in an 8GB RAM+128GB storage base model that is priced at Rs. 33,999, whereas the 16GB RAM+256GB storage variant costs Rs. 37,999. In India, the smartphone is available in misty Green and Tempest Gray color options. Both smartphones get up to 256GB of onboard storage. While the Oneplus Nord 3 is coupled with up to 16GB RAM, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has up to 12GB RAM. There is much more to tell you about the news of the launch, which you will find in the next part of the article.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro

On the camera front, the Oneplus Nord 3 sports a triple camera unit, including a 50megapixel primary camera, an 8megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro also shares similar camera features with a triple camera setup that also uses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel macro unit. There is much more to tell you about the news of the launch, which you will find in the next section of the article.

The handset support dual SIM and runs on Android 13-based OS. When it comes to the display, the OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74 inch. In the battery department, both handsets pack a 5,000mAh cell. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.