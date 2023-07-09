Ludhiana Car Accident: Two killed, Three Injured in Fatal Crash CCTV Video Footage

The breaking news is coming that three people were injured in a fatal crash. This shocking news is coming from Ludhiana. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in a huge. Currently, this news is circulating all around the internet. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People have many quarrires regarding this news. This news is becoming a hot topic on the internet. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

According to the sources, the shocking news is coming from Ludhiana that three people were suffering from serious injuries. This incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. As per reports, two vehicles collided with a speeding Hyundai Creta.

Ludhiana Car Accident

Further, all people were saved by the police officers and admitted to the near hospital for treatment. In this fatal car crash, three people were injured badly. This car crash basically happened at a flyover on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near the Verka Milk plant. The police department received a call from their local people about this fatal accident on Saturday afternoon. People are getting shocked after reading this news. This news link is available on various social media sites. The CCTV footage was also shared.

As per reports, the CCTV footage shows that the Hyundai Creta’s drivers hit both vehicles which were coming from the opposite side. The victim’s condition is very critical. Their treatment is ongoing in Ludhiana’s hospital. The Hyundai Creta crossed the divider which cause a fatal car crash. The Hyundai Creta was coming from Mullanpur Dakha’s side. The Hyundai Creta was coming at a very speed. Hyundai Creta also collides with two other cars. The identification of the victims is still unknown. The case is filled against the driver. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.