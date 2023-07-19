Oppo K11 5G Launch Date On July 25: Check Price in India Key Specifications, Colour And More

Today we are going to talk about another new smartphone Oppo K11 5G launch, people are very excited about this launch. People have been waiting for this launch for a long time. There are many people who want to buy this phone. There are so many latest features in it. Oppo k11 5G is set to launch in China on July 25 as a successor to the Oppo k10 5G which was unveiled in April 2022. The Oppo k10 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 33w wired super fast charging technology support. Come let’s find out complete detail about this smartphone through this article.

The company also revealed the color options and design of the Oppo k11 5G handset. The phone is seen with a flat display and a 2.8D curved back with rounded edges. Two slightly raised circular cutouts are placed in the upper left corner of the back panel that houses the triple rear camera units alongside an LED flash unit beside those. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge. The handset is confirmed to measure 8.23mm in thickness and weigh 184 grams. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Oppo K11 5G Launch Date On July 25

The upcoming Oppo k11 5G will be priced around roughly Rs. 22,900 and teased the company will offer a flagship-level camera in the handset. The phone is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. It will launch in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray color options. It is speculated that the phone aims to compete with the Honor X50, which starts at Rs, 15,900 for the base 8GB+128GB storage variant. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

