Rajasthan: Man Killed By Wife’s Lover, Body Chopped into 6 Pieces

A 33-year-old man was murdered by his wife's lover, who chopped the body into six pieces and buried them at different locations in Rajasthan's Pali. Police said a mango seedling was planted over the burying spot by the site.

The police said that the accused, identified as Madanlal killed Jogendra, and buried the torso in a nearby forest. Head, hands, and feet were recovered from a garden that is 100 meters away from the house. The police revealed that a mango seedling was planted over the burial spot of the accused who was taken into custody on Tuesday. The arrest took place after Jogendra’s father lodged a complaint with the local police on July 13. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Man Killed By Wife’s Lover

As per the complaint, Jogendra left home on July 11 and didn’t return. Upon suspicion, his father approached the police as he suspected the involvement of Madanlal. The police immediately launched an investigation and arrested Madanlal. During questioning, Madanlal confessed that he was in a relationship with Jogendra’s wife and that he murdered him. He further gave details of how he committed the crime. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

