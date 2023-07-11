Oria Henry: Two-year-old Girl and Father Died in Deliberate Crash, CCTV Footage

Here we are going to share a crash news. The car crash which killed a two-year-old girl and her father appears to have been a deliberate act an inquest has heard. Ashley Henry and his daughter Oria Henny died when the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Lincolnshire on Father’s Day. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Mr. Henry, 35, and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene in Alnwick. Senior Coroner Paul Smith adjourned the inquests until a criminal case into the collision concluded. The reports included information about a car going head-on straight into a lorry. Dashcam footage from that lorry has been obtained and the act seems to be deliberate by the car driver. Therefore a criminal investigation has been launched into that incident. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Two-year-old Girl and Father Died

Let us tell you the accident’s reason has not been revealed yet now. We will say to you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article. Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the accident that happened. When this incident happened, people were shocked. No one thought that they would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for their loved ones to bear that they are no more. Their family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to their families and expressed how much they loved them. The news of this occurrence has upset his supporters and family. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.