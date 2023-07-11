Who Was Zac Barnes Brother? Mum May Finally Get Some Answers After Years of Searching

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you an 18-year-old boy seemingly disappeared from his hometown. The 18-year-old man-boy has been identified as Zac Barnes. Liam Barnes was the younger brother of s Zac Barnes. Recently this news has come on the internet and it circulated on the social media platforms. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they are searching for this news as they want to know the complete detail of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, Liam Barnes tragically took his own life, leaving his parents Michael Gudelj and Karen Gudelj devastated. Liam Barnes took his last breath in October 2020 when he was 19 years old. Reportedly, Zac Barnes disappeared unexpectedly from his hometown on 13 November 2016. Four years later, Zac Barnes’s brother Liam Barnes took his own life. Since the news has come out on social media many people are very stunned and currently, this news has been making a headline on the internet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Zac Barnes Brother?

When Zac Barnes vanished, he was just 18 years old and he was last seen in Newcastle, close to Thornton, rushing into a bush after jumping out of an automobile. When Zac vanished he was wearing a faded blue singlet, blue shorts, and brown work boots. He also has a distinctive VB tattoo logo on his right calf. The Brothers were around three years apart in age. They both were known as being lovable larrikins who could charm anyone. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Still, Zac's family has been looking for information about what occurred to him and they are wishing that a coronial inquiry would provide answers. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. It is very painful news for their family and currently, they are facing a hard time. There are no words to express the pain of losing two sons so young within four years, both so young.