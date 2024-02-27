ORL vs CAV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Orlando City SC vs Cavalry Concacaf Champions Cup League

It is emerging that the Concacaf Champions Cup is going to play their next football match and many footballer lovers are showing their attention to learn more. The match will be played between the teams; Orlando City SC (ORL) and the other team Cavalry (CAV). Yes, both teams will play the game against each other and the fans are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match. It is fixed to play at 04:30 am on Wednesday 28 February 2024 at Inter & Co Stadium. Here, we have shared more details about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and more.

Reportedly, the Concacaf Champions Cup League began recently and both teams (Orlando City SC vs Cavalry) have played only one match in the previous. This upcoming match is the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league and it is determined that it will be one of the banging matches. The previous matches of both teams were not so well and now, all are waiting for the upcoming match with many expectations. It is determined that this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers and it is mostly unexpected. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

ORL vs CAV (Orlando City SC vs Cavalry) Match Details

Match: Orlando City SC vs Cavalry (ORL vs CAV)

Tournament: Concacaf Champions Cup League

Date: Wednesday, 28th February 2024

Time: 04:30 AM (IST) – 11:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

ORL vs CAV (Orlando City SC vs Cavalry) Starting 11

Orlando City SC (ORL) Possible Starting 11 1.Pedro Gallese, 2. Robin Jansson, 3. Rodrigo Schlegel, 4. Kyle Smith, 5. Alex Freeman, 6. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, 7. Facundo Torres, 8. Cesar Araujo, 9. Wilder Cartagena, 10. Ivan Angulo, 11. Duncan McGuire