ORL vs CAV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Orlando City SC vs Cavalry Concacaf Champions Cup League

8 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is emerging that the Concacaf Champions Cup is going to play their next football match and many footballer lovers are showing their attention to learn more. The match will be played between the teams; Orlando City SC (ORL) and the other team Cavalry (CAV). Yes, both teams will play the game against each other and the fans are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match. It is fixed to play at 04:30 am on Wednesday 28 February 2024 at  Inter & Co Stadium. Here, we have shared more details about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and more.

Reportedly, the Concacaf Champions Cup League began recently and both teams (Orlando City SC vs Cavalry) have played only one match in the previous. This upcoming match is the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league and it is determined that it will be one of the banging matches. The previous matches of both teams were not so well and now, all are waiting for the upcoming match with many expectations. It is determined that this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers and it is mostly unexpected. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

ORL vs CAV (Orlando City SC vs Cavalry) Match Details

Match: Orlando City SC vs Cavalry (ORL vs CAV)
Tournament: Concacaf Champions Cup League
Date: Wednesday, 28th February 2024
Time: 04:30 AM (IST) – 11:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

ORL vs CAV (Orlando City SC vs Cavalry) Starting 11

Orlando City SC (ORL) Possible Starting 11 1.Pedro Gallese, 2. Robin Jansson, 3. Rodrigo Schlegel, 4. Kyle Smith, 5. Alex Freeman, 6. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, 7. Facundo Torres, 8. Cesar Araujo, 9. Wilder Cartagena, 10. Ivan Angulo, 11. Duncan McGuire

Cavalry (CAV) Possible Starting 11 1.Marco Carducci, 2. Tom Field, 3. Callum Montgomery, 4. Daan Klomp, 5. Michael Harms, 6. Shamit Shome, 7. Charlie Trafford, 8. Jesse Daley, 9. William Akio, 10. Tobias Warschewski, 11. Ali Musse

This upcoming football match is the 2nd match of both teams in this league and it is set to live telecast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is currently hard because both teams have played only one match and the details about the gameplay performances are limited. The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. There is no injury to any player before this match and all are ready to perform their best. The fans are constantly encouraging the team players and waiting for the match. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

