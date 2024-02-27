RS vs MLC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Copa Del Rey League

The Copa Del Rey League is back with its next football match and this news is rapidly circulating in the internet trends. This match is fixed to be played between the teams Real Sociedad (RS) and the team will play against the team Mallorca (MLC). Both teams will be against each other and many are waiting for this moment. It is set to begin to play at 02:00 am on Wednesday 28 February 2024 and it will take place at Anoeta Football Stadium. Fans are expressing their excitement and some questions have also been raised in people’s minds related to this match. Let’s discuss all the details in brief.

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and both teams have also performed their best in the last matches which win the hearts of many fans. Real Sociedad has faced four wins or two losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 12th place on the points table. On the other hand, Mallorca has five wins or one loss, and the team is presently ranked in third place on the points table. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will give their best till the end which makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

RS vs MLC (Real Sociedad vs Mallorca) Match Details

Match: Real Sociedad vs Mallorca (RS vs MLC)

Tournament: Copa Del Rey League

Date: Wednesday, 28th February 2024

Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Anoeta Football Stadium

RS vs MLC (Real Sociedad vs Mallorca) Starting 11

Real Sociedad (RS) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Remiro, 2. Jon Pacheco, 3. Robin Le Normand, 4. Hamari Traore, 5. Javi Galan, 6. Ander Barrenetxea, 7. Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 8. Brais Mendez, 9. Arsen Zakharyan, 10. Takefusa Kubo, 11. Andre-Silva