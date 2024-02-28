Pankaj Udhas Death Reason? Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passed Away at 72

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Pankaj Udhas. The Indian music industry is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Pankaj Udhas. As we know, Pankaj Udhas was an Indian ghazal and playback singer. The sudden passing news of Pankaj Udhas has gone viral on the internet. Recently, the netezins hit the search engine regarding the late Indian singer Pankaj Udhas. The people are showing their interest in knowing his cause of death. This page will help you to learn about Pankaj Udhas and his recent viral news. Stay tuned for more information.

The Indian ghazal and playback singer known prominently worked in Hindi cinema and Indian pop, has recently passed away. Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024. The Indian singer Pankaj Udhas was 72 years old at the time of his passing. His cause of death is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. As per the details, the late Indian singer Pankaj Udhas was diagnosed with a prolonged illness. Before his death, his treatment was ongoing at Breach Candy Hospital. After battling for a long time from a prolonged illness, Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital which is located in Mumbai. Learn more in the next section.

Pankaj Udhas Death Reason?

The funeral service took place at the Hindu Crematorium on February 27, 2024. Many famous personalities became part of this funeral service. The passing news of Pankaj Udhas was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas through social media. His passing news left a void in people’s hearts who were too close to him. The passing of Pankaj Udhas is the end of the ghazals. He was in this field for a long time. The audience is attracted by his melody voice. He was born on May 71, 1951 in Jetpur, Gujarat. Scroll down the page to learn more.

In addition, the late Indian singer Pankaj Udhas learned the tabla from the Sangeet Natak Akademi which is located in Rajkot. He worked on several music albums and created a significant place in the Hindi music world. In 2006, he was honored with the Padma Shri award by the late Indian president, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The Indian music industry will never forget his contribution which he made in this industry. His ghazal will always the part of the Indian music industry. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief for the late Pankaj Udhas. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.