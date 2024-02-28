Tecno Spark Launched in India 20C With 50-Megapixel, Dynamic Port: Price, Specifications

The Tecno company is going to launch its new model in India’s market. As per the details, the Tecno Spark 20C was launched in India on February 27, 2024. The demand for the Tecno Spark 20C has increased due to its amazing features. Currently, the viewers are showing their interest in knowing the details regarding the newly launched Tecno Spark 20C. In addition, the Tecno Spark 20C is featured with the 50-megapixel. The new customers can utilize the company’s offers. This page will help you to learn about the price of the Tecno Spark 20C, specifications, and features. Stay tuned for more information.

As we earlier mentioned the new Tecno Spark 20C was launched in India’s showroom on February 27, 2024, and globally was launched in November 2023. The Techno Spark 20C is designed with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD. In addition, the customers will get the color options. The Tecno company is offering four color options such as Gravity Black, Mystery White, Magic Skin Green, and Alpenglow Gold. The newly launched smartphone features a dual rear camera unit. The charging power is also amazing. The Dynamic Port is the extra feature added by the company. Learn more in the next section.

Tecno Spark Launched in India

If you are searching for the Tecno Spark 20C, let us inform you the price for the 8GB+128GB is nearly Rs 8,999. The company added the offers for the customers. The customers can save their Rs 1,000 as the company is extending the lunch offer. The customer can utilize this offer from the starting March. This offer will be available on Amazon from March 5 at noon IST. Another offer is that the customers can add the OTT play annual subscription which price is Rs 5,604. This offer will also be available on Amazon from March 5, 2025. Let’s take a look at the Tecno Spark 20C features and specifications. Scroll down the page.

The customers can enjoy the game in the newly launched Tecno Spark 20C as it features a Darwin Engine. These features improve users’ gaming experience. The Tecno Spark 20C is designed with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD and also adds a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Port matches Apple’s Dynamic design. This feature is fixed at the top of the front camera. The phone shows the feature of MediaTek Helio G36 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM. If we talk about this phone’s optics, it is designed with a dual rear camera unit. Now, this smartphone is available near your showroom. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.