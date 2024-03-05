PES vs MUL Live Sore Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Scorecard

Here, we are going to share the details of the TATA Women’s Premier League’s next match and this topic is creating excitement among the sports lovers. The match is set to be played between Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) and the other team Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W). It is going to begin to play at 07:30 pm on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a cricket stadium mostly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla or Willingdon Pavilion located in New Delhi, India. Several details left to share, so keep reading…

Reportedly, there are only five teams in this league and all are performing their best to get good responses from the audience. Both teams also played well in the last games and are now going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Royal Challengers Banglore Women has played five matches and faced three wins or two losses. The team is presently ranked 3rd in the points table. On the other side, Gujrat Giants Women has played four matches and faced unwell responses by losing all the matches in this league.

GUJ-W vs BAN-W(Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (GUJ-W vs BAN-W)

Tournament: TATA Women Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 6th March 2024

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

GUJ-W vs BAN-W Match Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India

GUJ-W vs BAN-W (Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Playing 11

Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) Possible Playing 11 1.Laura Wolvaardt, 2. Beth Mooney(WK)(C), 3. Phoebe Litchfield, 4. Veda Krishnamurthy(WK), 5. Ashleigh Gardner, 6. Kathryn Bryce, 7. Dayalan Hemalatha, 8. Tarannumbanu Pathan, 9. Tanuja Kanwer, 10. Mannat Kashyap, 11. Meghna Singh