PES vs MUL Live Sore Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Scorecard

19 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we are going to share the details of the TATA Women’s Premier League’s next match and this topic is creating excitement among the sports lovers. The match is set to be played between Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) and the other team Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W). It is going to begin to play at 07:30 pm on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a cricket stadium mostly known as the  Feroz Shah Kotla or Willingdon Pavilion located in New Delhi, India. Several details left to share, so keep reading…

Reportedly, there are only five teams in this league and all are performing their best to get good responses from the audience. Both teams also played well in the last games and are now going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Royal Challengers Banglore Women has played five matches and faced three wins or two losses. The team is presently ranked 3rd in the points table. On the other side, Gujrat Giants Women has played four matches and faced unwell responses by losing all the matches in this league.

GUJ-W vs BAN-W(Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (GUJ-W vs BAN-W)
Tournament: TATA Women Premier League
Date: Wednesday, 6th March 2024
Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)
GUJ-W vs BAN-W Match Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India

GUJ-W vs BAN-W (Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Playing 11

Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) Possible Playing 11 1.Laura Wolvaardt, 2. Beth Mooney(WK)(C), 3. Phoebe Litchfield, 4. Veda Krishnamurthy(WK), 5. Ashleigh Gardner, 6. Kathryn Bryce, 7. Dayalan Hemalatha, 8. Tarannumbanu Pathan, 9. Tanuja Kanwer, 10. Mannat Kashyap, 11. Meghna Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W) Possible Playing 11 1.Smriti Mandhana(C), 2. Sabbhineni Meghana, 3. Ellyse Perry, 4. Richa Ghosh(WK), 5. Sophie Devine, 6. Georgia Wareham, 7. Sophie Molineux, 8. Ekta Bisht, 9. Simran Dil Bahadur, 10. Sobhana Asha, 11. Renuka Singh Thakur

This football match is set to be live broadcast on Jio Cinema and Sports 18 where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then the Royal Challengers Banglore Women team has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against the team Gujrat Giants Women. However, nothing can be said exactly about the prediction but this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers. No player is suffering from any injury and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day which makes it more interesting for the viewers. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

