Sports

BAY vs LAZ Live Score Drem11 Prediction Lineup Bayern Munich vs Lazzio UEFA Champions League

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the UEFA Champions League is back with its next match and this news is creating a buzz among the fans. The match is fixed to be played between the teams: Bayern Munich (BAY) and the team will play against Lazzio (LAZ). Yes, both teams are going to play the game against each other and it will be most liked by the viewers. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 6 March 2024 and it will be played at Allianz Arena Football Stadium located in Munich, Germany. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, points table, prediction, and more.

BAY vs LAZ Live Score

Both teams belong to different groups in this league and are going to play their first face-to-face match. The previous matches of both teams won the hearts of many who are now waiting for this upcoming match. Both teams have played a total of six matches and played well. Bayern Munich has faced five wins or one draw, and the team is presently ranked in the first of the points table. On the other hand, Lazzio has faced three wins, two losses, or one draw and the team is presently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table.

BAY vs LAZ (Bayern Munich vs Lazzio) Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Lazzio (BAY vs LAZ)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Wednesday, 6th March 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Arena

BAY vs LAZ (Bayern Munich vs Lazzio) Starting 11

Bayern Munich (BAY) Possible Starting 11 1.Manuel Neuer, 2. Raphael Guerreiro, 3. Kim Min-Jae, 4. Eric Dier, 5. Leon Goretzka, 6. Joshua Kimmich, 7. Jamal Musiala, 8. Mathys Tel, 9. Aleksandar Pavlovic, 10. Thomas Muller, 11. Harry Kane

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Adam Marusic, 3. Alessio Romagnoli, 4. Mario Gila, 5. Luca Pellegrini, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Mattia Zaccagni, 8. Matias Vecino, 9. Matteo Guendouzi, 10. Felipe Anderson, 11. Valentin Castellanos

This upcoming football match is the 7th match of both teams in the UEFA Champions League and it will be available to watch live on Sony Sports. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Bayern Munich has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against the team Lazzio. Before this match, no player is suffering any minor or major injury. There is no possibility of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day. This match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.