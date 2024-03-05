BAY vs LAZ Live Score Drem11 Prediction Lineup Bayern Munich vs Lazzio UEFA Champions League

Hello football lovers, the UEFA Champions League is back with its next match and this news is creating a buzz among the fans. The match is fixed to be played between the teams: Bayern Munich (BAY) and the team will play against Lazzio (LAZ). Yes, both teams are going to play the game against each other and it will be most liked by the viewers. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 6 March 2024 and it will be played at Allianz Arena Football Stadium located in Munich, Germany. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, points table, prediction, and more.

Both teams belong to different groups in this league and are going to play their first face-to-face match. The previous matches of both teams won the hearts of many who are now waiting for this upcoming match. Both teams have played a total of six matches and played well. Bayern Munich has faced five wins or one draw, and the team is presently ranked in the first of the points table. On the other hand, Lazzio has faced three wins, two losses, or one draw and the team is presently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table.

BAY vs LAZ (Bayern Munich vs Lazzio) Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Lazzio (BAY vs LAZ)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 6th March 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Allianz Arena

BAY vs LAZ (Bayern Munich vs Lazzio) Starting 11

Bayern Munich (BAY) Possible Starting 11 1.Manuel Neuer, 2. Raphael Guerreiro, 3. Kim Min-Jae, 4. Eric Dier, 5. Leon Goretzka, 6. Joshua Kimmich, 7. Jamal Musiala, 8. Mathys Tel, 9. Aleksandar Pavlovic, 10. Thomas Muller, 11. Harry Kane