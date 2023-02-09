2023 Photoshop Recovery: 6 Ways to Recover Deleted or Unsaved Photoshop Files`

A nightmare scenario for professional photographers is the one in which they lose a Photoshop file that contains several layers, effects, and texturing just before turning in a priority job. Everyone who works professionally with Photoshop understands the significance of using autosave and photoshop recovery files. Does photoshop autosave, yes and it prevents you from throwing away valuable effort in the process. Yet, there are situations in which even autosave will not be able to save your work, such as when your computer unexpectedly reboots or when your hard disk becomes corrupt.

Part 1: The Overview of PSD Files

1.1 Why Are Your PSD Files Vanished?

Reasons might include things like the following for the recovery of photoshop file:

An unexpected shutdown of the machine occurred just as you were about to save the continuing PSD file.

Either you forgot to save the PSD file, or you accidentally deleted it.

Alterations in the power supply may corrupt storage disks.

Adobe Photoshop crashed unexpectedly, photoshop stuck saving, or photoshop frozen how to save?

1.2 Can PSD Files Be Recovered?

It is possible to recover PSD files; however, to do photoshop recovery so successfully, you will need to have the appropriate program for the task as well as follow a certain procedure. Any work that involves recovering lost or deleted data must be completed in a very short amount of time to avoid the possibility of the recovered data being overwritten by newer information.

If you find that you have deleted a PSD file from your hard drive by mistake, it is imperative that you immediately cease using that hard drive to maximize the likelihood of a successful PSD recovery.

Part 2: How to Recover Deleted or Unsaved Photoshop Files

Way 1: Recover Deleted/Lost/Corrupted Photoshop Files With 4DDiG

The program is the most effective means of acquiring Photoshop recovery files, and the Tenorshare 4DDiG data recovery software is among the most effective tools available for this purpose. The data recovery software offered by Tenorshare is superior to the products offered by its rivals since it has an abundance of robust features and operations that can restore your data in a short amount of time. It can function on any disk or location, including local drives, the Recycle Bin, portable devices such as USB and SD cards, external hard drives, and even PCs that have failed.

Support for over 1000 different file kinds, including PSD files, images, movies, audio, and many document formats such as Excel, Word, PPT, and PDF.

Restore PSD files lost due to corruption, accidental deletion, formatting or virus attacks and other reasons.

Recover with a better success rate from a variety of loss circumstances including deletion, formatting, RAW, and other similar events.

Support both Windows and Mac computer operating systems.

Let’s have a look at this program to how to recover unsaved photoshop files or if it is the case, how to recover deleted photoshop files.

Step 1: Install and open Tenorshare 4DDiG Windows data recovery software on your computer, select the location of your lost data from the list of available drives and click on the “Scan” button to start. A selection window for the file types you want to scan will then appear and you can choose one or more file types or even scan all of them.

Step 2: Once the scan starts, various types of files will appear on your screen. Wait for the scan to finish and you can preview the scanned out missing psd files or other files.

Step 3: Once you have found the PSD file you need to recover, you can restore it to the place of your choice on your device. For security reasons, it is recommended not to keep the lost PSD files in their original location to avoid duplicate loss.

Way 2: Restore Deleted PSD Files via Recycle Bin

There is a fast, simple approach that may assist you if you’ve unintentionally or intentionally destroyed your PSD files and need to get them back. This is a rather typical problem, but there is photoshop recovery for it in both the Windows and Mac operating systems.

Windows Recycle Bin:

The Recycle Bin icon is located right on your desktop. You may see all of your deleted files after you click on them.

Select the PSD file you wish to restore after filtering the results.

Select the file using the right-click menu. To transfer the file back to its original location, choose the Restore option.

Way 3: Get Back Unsaved PSD Files from Your Recent Files

This approach to file recovery is perhaps the simplest and fastest. PSD files often include several layers and are large. Adobe Photoshop saves a list of recent files to protect these projects which is a photoshop autosave location.

If you are curious or cannot be sure whether photoshop not saving, then follow the below path.

Choose “File” > “Open Recent” Pick the file you want to recover from the drop-down menu.

It is a simple file recovery option, but it has certain drawbacks. If you’ve recently worked on the file or not much time has elapsed, the Recent Files option will only function.

Way 4: Retrieve Lost PSD files with Previous Versions

You may use the backup options on your device if your device has crashed, your PSD file has become damaged, or you’ve unintentionally overwritten a file.

Windows File History:

Use the start menu to look for File History.

Make sure that your device has File History enabled. You must choose an external disk or network to which you wish to back up your data before you can proceed. After doing that, you may choose to Turn it on.

Find the PSD file you wish to recover by searching among the available backups currently. Simply right-click on the file and choose Restore Previous Versions.

You may browse previous iterations of the file and choose the one you wish to restore. To transfer the files back to their original place after deciding, click the green “Restore” button.

Way 5: Use Windows Back and Restore to Recover Your PSD Files

When you are a professional and have a lot of essential data on the device, creating backups is imperative. You may utilize those backups, which you should have made on your device at regular intervals, to recover PSD files. Search for the necessary file in your backup folder, then copy it to your desired file location.

Part 3: Good Habits to Protect Photoshop Files

Assure your program is up to date (in this case, Adobe Photoshop). These updates are necessary to maintain the program’s functionality and prevent system errors, software issues, etc.

Purchase trustworthy anti-virus software to protect your data.

Diversify your data and keep frequent backups of them. Keeping only one backup or all backups in one location is risky. They may be kept on external disks, online storage services, and other devices.

Conclusion

Due to its size and complexity, Adobe Photoshop may sometimes experience unexpected system crashes and other issues. However, there are several ways to learn how to recover deleted Photoshop files, and these do-it-yourself techniques are rather simple and available. However, we advise using professional data recovery solutions like the Tenorshare 4DDiG data recovery tool to assure thorough restoration and repair in complex file formats without losing any quality. This can help you recover your massive and important PSD files that you deleted or forgot to preserve.