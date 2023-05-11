Pixel 7a Launched in India Price Starts at Rs 43,999 Full Specification and Features

Here in this article, we are going to talk about the Pixel 7a and is shared has been launched in India. Now, this news is running in the trends of the news and the internet. This is a good chance and the best time for those who want to buy a new phone and we will share the complete information about this phone such as price, features, important points, and more in this article, so read continuously.

As per the exclusive information, this phone has been launched in the Indian market and the price of this phone is Rs. 43,999 in India. It is also shared that there will be a discount offer of Rs. 4000 on the mid-range 5G phone if the customer has an HDFC bank card. There are some pictures also shared on internet sites in which this phone is seen in white color and a sign of Google on the back of Pixel 7a. This phone is launched with a price tag of Rs. 43,999 which we shared above in this article. Scroll down to know more about this phone.

Pixel 7a Launched in India

This new phone is set to start slaing via Flipcart from 11 May 2023. This phone is the most affordable 5G phone from Google and its 5G feature is one of the best features. Customers will get many new features in this new version which is launched at the old price. Customers can buy this phone for around Rs.40,000 with a bank offer of an HDFC bank card. This phone has a 6.1-inch OLED display and the panel has support for Full HD+ resolution and refreshes at 90Hz which makes it more attractive. It has a usual pun-hole design on the front side but there is no change in the back side of this model.

This phone has the same design as the Pixel 6a smartphone. It has a camera of 64 mp and that is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has a 4,410mAh battery and has a water-resistant of IP67. It also carries 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage version. The launch of the Pixel 7a creates a look of a bad deal for the Pixel 6a because customers have a better version at a similar price. This phone is available on online shopping sites such as Flipkart and also buy from the offline service. Many social media users shared their reactions to this news phone.