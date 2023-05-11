Celina Powell and Lil Meech’s Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Link

Recently the names Celina Powell and Lil Meech have come on the internet and it’s trending on many social networking sites because of their video. Now many people have been searching for video of them as they are very keen to know why they are trending on social media platforms. Celina Powell is an internet personality who gained fame for many controversies involving Hip Hop artists and recently obtained another bout of backlash. In the article, we will discuss Celina Powell and Lil Meech and their viral video, so let’s continue the article.

Reportedly, Celina Powell emerged to be attacking R&B vocalist Summer Walker and BMF star Lil Meech. Following Lil Meech and Summer Walker published a series of Instagram stories with each other, internet star Celina took to Twitter to share an OnlyFans video. In the video, she was seen engaging in an NSFW act with a man who emerged to be Lil Meech. Celina mentioned “BMF” in the caption. But later she deleted the tweet. Before Celina shared the link to the explicit video, a very famous American singer Summer Walker uploaded a picture on her Instagram story on 1 May 2023 of herself wearing a silver BMF chain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Celina Powell and Lil Meech’s Video

While lots of people began assuming that Summer and Lil Meech were dating, Celina Powell shared a picture of her wearing a golden BMF chain on her Instagram stories. She also added Summer’s 2019 hit Way I’ll Kill You in the background. The Shade Room posted about the drama on their Instagram page and social media users expressed their reactions. One user @deneese2005, has written that Celina is known for exposing her s**ual partners. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Summer Walker fans and users strongly criticized Celina Powell for causing this drama. Although there is no confirmation that Summer and Lil Meech are dating, fanatics thought they were since they emerged comfortable and goofy with each other on their Instagram stories. They criticized Celina’s actions and petty attitude for blogging about Lil Meech just after he had published Summer, nevertheless. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.