PM Modi Flags Off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. Check Route, Ticket, Timings, Price

The awaited project of Uttrakhand, Delhi- Dehradoon Vande Bharat Express has been flagged off today by Prime Minister Narender Modi. The semi-high-speed train will cover the 302 kilometres distance between Delhi and Dehradoon in 4 hours and 45 minutes as compared to the Shatabdi train which generally takes more than 6 hours. The train will reduce the travel time by two hours approximately. Prime Minister Narender Modi virtually inaugurated the run of Uttrakhand’s first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. The prime minister shared on Twitter at around 7 am that he will be inaugurating virtually and appealed to the people to join the programme enthusiastically. We are sharing with our viewers the detailed news, so be with us.

Finally, today at 11 am Prime Minister Modi flagged off the most awaited Vande Bharat train which now onwards is ready for bookings. The train will begin its journey from 29th May and will run on all days except Wednesdays as per the reports. Previously six vande Bharat Trains have been introduced to the different routes, which are Coimbatore to Chennai, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Howrah-Puri. The Vande Bharat train’s introduction is a big initiative for the people especially a relief for Delhiites. Delhi people are excited about the launch as they are often on their wheels towards Dehradoon. The train is also equipped with world-class amenities, promising a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state.

PM Modi Flags Off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciated PM Narender Modi’s initiatives for the Uttrakhand state. He expressed it’s going to be a big boost for Uttrakhand tourism. We are going to share some details of the schedule of the train with our viewers. It has been sourced that the train will run from Anand Vihar to Dehradun. The schedule is that it will start from Anand Vihar terminal at 5:50 pm and will reach Dehradoon at 10:35 pm covering the stations like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee and Haridwar. The train numbers are 22457 and 22458. The returning train to delhi will depart Dehradoon at 7 am and will reach delhi at 11:45 am.

One can log into the IRCTC app or website and book tickets on the new Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. The connectivity between the capital with the other parts of the country is becoming seamless. This is a big relief for the businessmen. If we talk about the fare of the ticket, the fare for an AC chair car will cost Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,890 for an executive chair car. We hope our viewers must be excited to take a ride on the new train. Stay tuned.