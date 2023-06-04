Recently, it is shared that the Police investigating threats made to multiple Kohl’s in at least 4 states and this became a topic of discussion. On Friday 2 June 2023, a series of bomb threats forced store managers to evacuate their businesses out of caution. Yes, you heard right it makes store managers evaluate and now this news is making the headlines of the news and internet sites. Many people hitting the search to know more about this matter and showing their curiosity. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of news related to this topic.

Police Investigate Threats Made To Multiple Kohl’s In At Least 4 States

As per the exclusive news and information, A series of bomb threats on Friday 2 June 2023 forced store managers at locations of Kohl’s in at least 4 states to evacuate their businesses out of caution. Wisconsin is also included in the 4 states. A spokesperson of the Milwaukee Police in southeast Wisconsin shared in a statement that Kohl’s near 27th and Loomis received a threat just after 2 pm. The spokesperson shared this news in an email that MPD K-9 units searched the building, but did not find any devices. Shift to the next paragraph of this article and continue your reading.

This evacuation incident happened at various places. Police shared in a statement that the store managers evacuated and closed Kohls on South Howell Avenue in Oak Creek. Because of this, multiple businesses in the area also evacuated and closed “out of an abundance of caution.” There is an explosive detection canine unit searching the buildings and continues a search operation which is ongoing by the Oak Creek Police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. There is no physical evidence to substantiate and not a credible threat to public safety yet. There is not much information has been shared but the investigation is ongoing.

There is a statement also gathering a lot of attention in which the information about the threats has been shared. In this statement, it is shared that the Oak Creek Police Department dispatch center reported a bomb threat on Friday afternoon 2 June 2023 at around 2:15 pm at Kohl’s 9035 S, Howell Ave. After this report of a bomb threat, the police responded to the investigation areas but there is no physical evidence to substantiate there was a credible threat to the safety of the public. There is not much information has been shared yet and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.