Porsche Macan EV Launched in India at Rs 1.65 Crore Full Specification and More

Just days after its global debut, the Porsche Macan EV is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom), the top-spec Turbo variant is being offered. Bookings for the Macan EV Turbo have commenced, and deliveries are expected to start in the second half of this year. Compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) version, the Macan EV boasts increased dimensions, including a longer body, wider build, and larger wheelbase. The updated design features quad-LED DRLs, LED headlamps on the front bumper, and a coupe-like side profile with LED taillamps and a rear LED light bar.

Notable exterior elements include active air intakes at the front, a retractable rear spoiler, and a flat floor. Inside the Macan EV, a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and dual 10.9-inch screens, positioned on the center console and the passenger side, contribute to a modern interior. Built on an 800-volt architecture, the Macan EV is equipped with a dual-motor setup. The Macan Turbo model delivers 630 BHP and 1,129 Nm, enabling a swift acceleration from 0-98 km/h in 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 259 km/h. According to Porsche, the Macan EV Turbo boasts a range of 591 km on a single charge based on the WLTP cycle.

In terms of its design, the electric Macan closely resembles its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart. Notable features include distinctive four-point LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), split LED headlamps, frameless doors, a connected LED bar at the rear, a coupe-style body, and impressive 22-inch alloy wheels. Additional features encompass optional rear-wheel steering with a maximum angle of five degrees and Porsche active suspension management.