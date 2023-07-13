Prashant Vihar: Delhi Shocker, Man Pretending To Be Police Officer Rapes Woman

The breaking news is coming that a man was arrested in Delhi. As per reports, he allegedly raped a woman in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. People want to know the identity of the victim and accused. If you are searching for the same so are on the right page. Continue to know more till the end.

A horrifying incident recently occurred in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar, serving as a chilling reminder of the ever-present threat of se*ual violence against women. A man, posing as a police officer, reportedly raped a 23-year-old woman outside her apartment. This shocking incident has once again ignited the urgent need for stricter measures to ensure the safety and security of women in our society. It is deeply disturbing that criminals continue to find ways to exploit the vulnerability of women, even in their supposed safe spaces. The incident serves as a stark reminder that more needs to be done to tackle the pervasive issue of se*ual violence in our society.

The accused is now under police custody and the case is also registered. People are hugely searching g about the accused. If you are searching for the name of the accused so let us tell you that the accused name is Ravi Solanki. On July 7, the woman was with her boyfriend. Both couples were sitting in a woman’s car. The accused secretly clicked the photos and videos of the couple. He filmed the from his own phone. He was monitoring. The woman’s boyfriend drops her outside her house. The accused caught the woman on the staircase. The woman called her boyfriend and tell the situation. Now, the girl is safe and the accused is under police custody.

Further, this incident occurred on July 7, 2023, near a woman’s apartment in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar. The incident highlights the need for improved safety measures and increased police patrolling in residential areas. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to work toward a more responsive and accountable system, where perpetrators of such heinous crimes are promptly identified, arrested, and brought to justice. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.