PSG vs NAN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Ligue 1 League

13 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers. The Ligue 1 Tournament 2023 is back and it going to play its next match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the opponent team Nantes (NAN). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 10 December 2023 and it will take place at Parc des Princes. Lots of people are waiting for this match and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in brief.

PSG vs NAN Live Score

According to the reports, both teams performed their best in this league and received a good response from the fans. Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and now going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Paris Saint-Germain has faced ten wins, three draws, or one loss in the last matches and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Nantes has faced five wins, three draws, or six losses and the team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table. It will be the banging match of this league, so watch and enjoy.

PSG vs NAN (Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes (PSG vs NAN)
Tournament: Ligue 1 League 2023
Date: Sunday, 10th December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
PSG vs NAN Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs NAN (Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Danilo Pereira, 3. Achraf Hakimi, 4. Nordi Mukiele, 5. Vitor Ferreira, 6. Carlos Soler, 7. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Bradley Barcola, 11. Kylian Mbappe

Nantes (NAN) Possible Starting 11 1.Remy Descamps, 2. Jean Charles Castelletto, 3. Quentin Merlin, 4. Jean Kevin Duverne, 5. Eray Comert, 6. Pedro Chirivella, 7. Florent Mollet, 8. Douglas Augusto, 9. Moses Simon, 10. Mostafa Mohamed, 11. Matthis Abline

This match is available to watch on the Voot app and JioTV online streaming platforms. Let us talk about the team-winning prediction and as per the points table, Paris Saint-Germain has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match against Nantes but exactly nothing can be said. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes this match more interesting. Fans are cheering their favorite teams and waiting for the team performances. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

