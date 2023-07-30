PSV vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Today’s Match Details

Here we are sharing a piece of significant and shocking news with you that one of the best and most amazing Club Friendlies leagues is all set to entertain its fans. Now a highly anticipated match is going to be played between PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. As we all know football game is very famous among people and people love to watch football matches. Fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the PSV vs NOT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both teams have talented and amazing players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Because they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Club Friendlies match between PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest will be played at Philips Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match like a team, date, day, lineup, venue, time, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Club Friendlies

Team:PSV Eindhoven (PSV) vs Nottingham Forest (NOT)

Date:30th July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Philips Stadion

PSV Eindhoven Possible Playing 11: 1. Joel Drommel, 2. Jordan Teze, 3. Patrick van Aanholt, 4. Livano Comenencia, 5. Emmanuel VanDeBlaak, 6. Anwar El-Ghazi, 7. Tygo Land, 8. Tim VanDenHuevel, 9. Julian Kwaaitaal, 10. Yorbe Vertessen, 11. Ricardo Pepi

Nottingham Forest Possible Playing 11: 1. Ethan Horvath, 2. Joe Worrall, 3. Moussa Niakhate, 4. Felipe Monteiro, 5. Serge Aurier, 6. Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, 7. Ryan Yates, 8. Orel Mangala, 9. Morgan Gibbs-White, 10. Anthony Elanga, 11. Taiwo Awoniyi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest on 30 July 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT) at Philips Stadion. If we talk about the recent match result then Nottingham Forest has very good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.