Purdue University: Delhi Man Kills Roommate Over Suspicion of Spying For Love Affair

A man in Delhi killed his roommate. They both were living in the same room.

According to the sources, a Delhi man killed his roommate. They both lived in the same room. There almost 3 to 4 people lived in the same site. As per reports, Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who killed his roommate suspecting the letter of having an affair. The victim’s name was Shivnath. Shivnathy was living with his roommate Rohit. Rohit and Shivnath lived in the same room along with other roommates. If you are searching for why Rohint killed his roommate Shivnath so let us tell you that Rohit suspects that Shivnath was spying on him.

Delhi Man Kills Roommate Over Suspicion

As per reports, Rohit was thinking that Shivnath was sent by his partner’s family. They all lived in Delhi’s Gandhi Nager area. Rohit is 20 years old and was arrested on Thursday by the Delhi police. As per Delhi department reports, a 20-year-old Rohit killed his roommate by slitting his throat with a blade. Further, police said that this incident happened late Wednesday night. Rohit killed his roommate in old Seelampur late Wednesday night. He was living along with his roommate in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. Further, police still investigating the case and the Rohint has been taken into custody.

The Delhi police recovered the weapon from the incident site in the old Seelampur. Further, the victim who died was 22 years old and a friend of Rohit. As per reports, Rohint and Shivnath were from the same village. They are from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. According to the Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner Police reports, the accused was in a relationship. The girl’s family is not accepting Rohit due to his caste. Delhi DCP said that Rohit killed Shivnath on Wednesday night. This information was released by the landlord to the Delhi police. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.